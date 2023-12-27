Florida Missing Child alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen in Miami: Officials

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen in Miami.

Officials say Ava Grantt is a white female whose 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 8000 block of SW 157th Place in Miami, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

Officials say Grantt may be with Dante Torres, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, according to law enforcement. Officials say Dante has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Investigators say they may be traveling in a 2017, silver Nissan Sentra, FL tag number NRJC05.

According to authorities, individuals should not approach if Grantt or Torres is spotted. Law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.