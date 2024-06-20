2-year undercover drug investigation nets 15 arrests, 2 more suspects sought: SCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced 17 people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation that began nearly two years ago.

SCSO says "Operation Stamp Out" led to the seizure of several different drugs – including fentanyl, cocaine and other stimulants – along with "substantial amounts" of cash and guns.

So far, 15 suspects have been arrested while two more are wanted.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The suspects face a total of 60 charges, including numerous counts of drug trafficking and racketeering.

Anyone with information on the two wanted men, Terrance Reed, Sr., and Victor Schuler, is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter