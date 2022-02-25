2 young children, man found dead in South Florida pool

article

Two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home, police said.

Police and fire rescue were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found an adult and two children unresponsive in the swimming pool, located in the screened-in patio in the home's backyard.

They performed CPR on the victims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were ages 5 and 2. There was no information released about the adult found with them.

A neighbor told WSVN that the family has five children, one of whom had just left for college.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.