$200,000 sculpture under construction in St. Pete’s Edge District

Construction is underway on a 30-foot-tall display of public art in St. Petersburg’s Edge District.

The Edge Business District Association partnered with the city of St. Petersburg and selected "Sun on the EDGE" from a variety of proposals from nearly 100 artists.

Ilan Averbuch’s sculpture is currently being installed at the roundabout at the intersection of Central Avenue and 11th Street is made up of recycled granite rays rising mirrored on recycled steel from roads and bridges.

It is intended to inspire the concepts of sunrise/sunset, a flower that opens and closes as a person walks around it, and a wheel or gear that celebrates the EDGE district's industrial history.

"As with any art you can dig deep, those who are most interested will learn about that particular district and learn about its history in St. Pete," said Wayne Atherholt, director of the mayor's office of cultural affairs.

The sculpture was chosen by a panel following a rigorous selection process and cost $199,000 which was paid for in tax revenue that is set aside to improve parks.

Its installation should be complete in the coming days.

