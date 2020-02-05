2020 Florida State Fair returns for some deep-fried fun

article

The Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday at the fairgrounds in Hillsborough County,

Those Ferris wheel lights will officially turn on before sunrise on Feb. 6. The fair will be around through Feb. 17, and will be open daily. From Monday through Thursday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. and the Midway opens at 1 p.m. From Friday through Sunday, gates and the Midway opens at 9 a.m.

Tickets for adults run from $11 to $14, and $6 to $8 for children. Admission prices for seniors are $9. Parking is free.

Throughout your visit, there will be plenty to snack on – from a steak-and-egg sundae to cheesy sriracha funnel cake bites. The Florida State Fair says they will be adding a dozen new fair food this year.

New this year is an opportunity to run off all the fried food in the first “Deep Fried Dash.” It’s sponsored by the fair, and the course actually takes you right through the fairgrounds.

It will take place Saturday, February 15 at 7 a.m. Registration is $40, and that includes admission to the fair that day. You can find more details on the race by clicking here.

Also, as a tradition, most of FOX 13 will be in attendance on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find them at the Waterfront Cafe.

Other activities you can find are:

Cracker Country

Tampa’s only living history museum, open all 12 days of the fair, lets you immerse yourself in the life of a 19th century Florida pioneer. Visit authentic buildings and learn about home life, trade, commerce and transportation as it was in rural Florida just before the turn of the 20th century. On Feb. 14-16, interact with Buddy Mills, a true Florida Cracker cowboy, and watch Laurel Dabbs, a nationally renowned decoy artist, practice her carving craft. See handmade cow whips prized by Florida ranchers and crafted by George Altman in the Florida Cattle Ranching: 500 Years of Tradition exhibit.

Livestock Barns

Learn about a variety of animals being shown by open and youth exhibitors from around the country, from beef and dairy animals, pygmy goats, dairy goats, sheep and swine.

The Midway, of course

The Florida State Fair not only has the largest midway in the country, but also has more than 100 different rides and games along with daily entertainment on more than 40 acres.

Special events

Uka-Palooza: On Feb. 8, the fair will have two free workshops with ukulele master, music historian and music instruction book author Marc “Lil Rev” Revenson. There will be ukulele and music activities scheduled throughout the day starting at 10 a.m.. Included with fair admission.

Fair Foodie Crawl: For the first time ever, guests have a chance to try a range of food and drinks across the fair. Choose samples from a pre-paid menu of vendors, sampling everything from the savory to the sweet. Vote for your faves at the end and receive a commemorative T-shirt. The food crawl starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 13. It’s $25 (fair admission not included) for food, a souvenir cup and a T-shirt. floridastatefair.com/foodie.

Demolition Derby: A popular annual favorite, watch the destructive drivers compete at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 as they rattle and roll through a series of obstacles to be the last car standing. Included with admission.

Ranch Rodeo: See ranch rodeo teams of four cowboys and a cowgirl compete in events derived from jobs you might see on an actual cattle ranch. 7 p.m. Feb. 14 and 3 and 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

Country Gold: Concerts at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 include Leroy Van Dyke, Linda Davis, the Malpasse Brothers and Steve and Rudy Gatlin. Included with admission.

Entertainment

Ripley’s Believe It or Not: The interactive exhibit will have exotic things like a two-headed calf, original Star Wars movie props, a piece of the Berlin Wall, toilet paper wedding dresses and more.

SOAR by Natural Encounters: Close encounters with a variety of birds and other live animals demonstrating species-appropriate behavior.

Extreme Dogs: A show that includes agility, high jump, tricks and dock diving with a cast of dogs in the Equestrian Center.

Bello Nock: The Ringling circus star presents Daredevil Daze, a show of aerial and motorcycle stunts, the Whirling Wheel of Wonder and more in the Equestrian Center.

Sea Lion Splash: Sea Lions entertain in a specially-built tank.

Hollywood Racing Pigs: With names like Kim Kardashi-ham and Notorious P.I.G., the popular pork races return for daily runs.

XPogo: Cheer on this extreme show of next-generation pogo sticks as they fly more than 9 feet in the air.

Giraffic Menagerie: Meet and feed Twiggs the giraffe and his exotic friends.

Antwan Towner: See the Central Florida entertainer’s magic and mind reading shows daily.

Live Music

Acts include alt-country Southern rockers Southbound 75, the Dennis Lee Band, Free Fallin’, Rob Hazen, SFO: Journey Tribute, Luke Langford Band, Dueling Pianos, a One Man Band roaming daily and more.

LINK: Additional information can be found at the Florida State Fair website.

