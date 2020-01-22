Try out the Florida State Fair's newest foods with the Fair Foodie Crawl

article

From a steak-and-egg sundae to cheesy sriracha funnel cake bites, the Florida State Fair is adding more than a dozen new fair foods to the classic favorites in 2020.

Beginning Feb. 6, booth after booth will give guests an opportunity to taste creations like a pina colada candy apple or spice things up with sweet-heat jalapeno ice cream.

For those who want to sample a little bit of everything, the fair is hosting its first Fair Foodie Crawl on Feb. 13, which gives guests a chance to try the best food and drink across the fairgrounds.

Some of the food featured at this year's fair include:

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites

New from Out of this World Funnel Cakes: Cheesy funnel cake pieces, deep-fried and topped with four cheeses and chives, served with Sriracha aioli, ranch or garlic butter dip.

Sweet Heat Jalapeño Ice Cream

Advertisement

New from Coolicious Treats: Experience the best of both worlds with the “Sweet Heat” of jalapeño and chocolate-flavored ice cream served in a cup.

Steak N Eggs Sundae

New from DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes: Fresh-cut fries layered with warm cheese, sour cream, real bacon. Next is a scoop of cheesy grits, a fried egg, and topped with mouth-watering sirloin steak.

S’mores on a Stick

New from Pence’s Carmel Corn: A larger-than-life marshmallow, dipped in sweet, melted chocolate and rolled in crunchy graham cracker pieces.

Pina Colada Candy Apple

New from The Apple Cart: A crisp apple coated in a hard crunchy pina colada flavored candy, available with or without coconut.

Cheeseburger On-A-Stick

New from DeAnna’s Diner: A grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in DeAnna’s secret batter, deep-fried and drizzled with a warm cheddar cheese sauce.

Cheesy Tater Corn Dog

New from Best Around: A cheese-filled hot dog on a stick, dipped into a potato and corn dog batter, coated in Panko, deep-fried until golden brown and crunchy.

The Orie

New from Best Around: An Oreo funnel cake like never before! Sweet cream filling sandwiched between two chocolate funnel cake batter cookies.

Candy Corn

New from Pence’s Carmel Corn: Sweet and crunchy popcorn with fun, multicolor coatings, in banana, bubble gum, raspberry and green apple flavors.

Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake Sundae

New from DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes: Warm cinnamon sugar donut pieces drizzled with lemonade frosting, fresh strawberry slices and homemade whipped cream on top.

Cajun Chili Cheese Fries

New from DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes: Fresh-cut cajun fries, with hot sauce, cheese, and grilled onions, topped with beef chili con carne, jalapeño slices and parmesan cheese.

Hawaiian Jerk Chicken Pizza

New from Angela’s Pizza: A white garlic sauce-based pizza topped with jerk chicken, diced pineapple, ham, and mozzarella cheese. Available whole or by the slice.

Also new this year, you can burn off some of those calories at the "Deep Fried Dash," the first annual 5K and fun run at the fair, scheduled for February 15.

The Florida State Fair runs February 6-17 at the State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County.

Editor's note: Photos and food descriptions are courtesy of the Florida State Fair.