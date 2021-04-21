2021 Florida State Fair arrives – a little later than usual – with all the food and fun

article

Foodies and thrill-seekers have something to look forward to: the Florida State Fair is finally here.

The annual fair is usually held in February before the Floirda Strawberry Festival, but organizers delayed it this year due to the pandemic. However, the show must go on. The 11-day event will run through May 2.

The tradition of turning on those Ferris wheel lights on will take place before sunrise on Thursday.

After, there will be some deep-fried dishes making their debut – such as the Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake and Deep-Friend Molten Lava Cake.

New safety measures are now in place including a mask requirement for all guests, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations have also been implemented as well as cashless payments.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

LINK: For more information, visit the fair’s website, floridastatefair.com.

