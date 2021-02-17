2021 Gasparilla knight parade also canceled

article

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago announced Wednesday they are canceling the 2021 Sant’ Yago Knight Parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The krewe says their board of directors made the decision after consulting with the city of Tampa and the parade's main sponsor.

The move comes a day after Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla canceled the main Gasparilla pirate invasion parade and the children's parade for 2021.

The knight parade, which is an evening event in the streets of Ybor, was already delayed until May 1.

Next year's knight parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.



