Gasparilla parade officially canceled for 2021

There will be no pirate invasion of Tampa this year. The annual Gasparilla parade, already postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now officially canceled for 2021.

Parade organizers EventFest and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla announced their decision this morning, citing "an abundance of caution" based on conversations with other event organizers, city leaders, and healthcare experts.

"It is our community's best interest to refrain from hosting festivities this year," offered YMKG’s Peter Lackman.

Gasparilla was one of the last major celebrations held in the Bay Area last year before the coronavirus pandemic began forcing public officials to cancel events involving large gatherings.

In recent weeks, the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 has been trending down in Florida and nationwide, but experts say testing has also declined. Florida, meanwhile, leads the nation with 379 COVID-19 cases linked to the UK variant and officials are waiting to see what, if any, effect the Super Bowl celebrations have on the spread of the virus.

The parade, normally in late January, had initially been rescheduled for April 17, with the kids’ parade the week before.

EventFest says ticket holders can request a refund or opt to roll over a credit on their account to 2022 festivities, along with a 15% bonus.

"The pirate invasion will continue in 2022, with the excitement and revelry that Tampa Bay has come to know and love," Lackman promised.

Next year’s Gasparilla children’s parade is scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022. The larger invasion will take place the following Saturday, January 29, 2022.

This year's cancellation of Gasparilla festivities is not the first in event history, EventFest noted. Since the first Gasparilla in 1904, parades were not held for several reasons, including the Super Bowl year of 1991, when krewe organizers pulled out of the event rather than give in to the NFL's demand that they allow Black members.

