2022 Midterm Election: Early voting wraps up in Florida, candidates campaign on eve of Election Day

It's officially election week. Early voting is done and candidates for the major races are covering many miles to make sure they claim every last vote.

After months of campaigning, it all comes down to Tuesday for candidates. The polls will be open and voters will have one last chance to make their voices heard. Monday, candidates will still be busy on the road as they make one last push to encourage Floridians to vote.

Here in the Bay Area, Charlie Christ will be making one more stop. He’ll be in Tampa at 8:15 p.m. but that will be following a day full of stops throughout central and South Florida as he wraps up his "Choose Freedom" tour. For at least one of his stops, he’ll be joined by another Democratic hopeful, Val Demings, who’s running for Senate.

Governor Ron Desantis will also be busy today. As both he and Republican Senator Marco Rubio will visit the Cheyenne Saloon at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando. This stop comes as he spent the weekend wrapping up his "Don’t Tread on Florida" tour, visiting over 13 counties in just three days.

But that wasn’t the only reason Desantis made headlines this weekend. Former President Donald Trump took his first public jab at the Republican governor. referring to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he mentioned a possible 2024 presidential face-off. But on Sunday, he finally endorsed Desantis in Miami, encouraging Floridians to vote for him.

Over the weekend, the governor says he's focused on tomorrow.

"So, you ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday? Are you going to come out to reelect your governor? And are you going to make sure we keep Florida free?" DeSantis asked.

During one of Crist's stops, he said, "Your right to vote is on this ballot. Democracy is on this ballot. Our entire future is on this ballot. That's what's at stake."

Polls will open back up Tuesday morning. If you're voting, make sure you bring your photo ID with you.