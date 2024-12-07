2024 holiday events around the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA - Here is a list of holiday events across the Greater Tampa Bay area.
Victorian Christmas Stroll: Nov. 23–Dec. 31 at the Henry B. Plant Museum.
Winter Village: Nov. 22–Jan. 5 at Curtis Hixon Park.
Tampa Bay Festival of Lights & Santa's Village: Nov. 28–Dec. 29 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
Christmas Town: Nov. 15–Jan. 5 at Busch Gardens.
Holiday Lights in the Gardens: Nov. 29–Jan. 4 at the Florida Botanical Gardens.
READ: Tampa Bay area holiday lights
Christmas in the Wild: Nov. 29–Dec. 23 at Zoo Tampa.
Holiday Lights: Nov. 28–Dec. 29 at Largo Central Park.
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m. on the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa.
Winter Wonderland: Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at R.E. Olds Park in Oldsmar.
Santa's Scientific Workshop: Dec. 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Museum of Science & Industry.
Pinellas Park Christmas Parade: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. along Park Blvd.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter