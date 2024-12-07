Expand / Collapse search

2024 holiday events around the Tampa Bay area

Published  December 7, 2024 1:04pm EST
Holiday events in Tampa

FOX 13's Emari Craft takes a holiday event tour around Tampa Bay.

TAMPA - Here is a list of holiday events across the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Victorian Christmas Stroll: Nov. 23–Dec. 31 at the Henry B. Plant Museum.

Winter Village: Nov. 22–Jan. 5 at Curtis Hixon Park.

Tampa Bay Festival of Lights & Santa's Village: Nov. 28–Dec. 29 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

Christmas Town: Nov. 15–Jan. 5 at Busch Gardens.

Holiday Lights in the Gardens: Nov. 29–Jan. 4 at the Florida Botanical Gardens.

READ: Tampa Bay area holiday lights

Christmas in the Wild: Nov. 29–Dec. 23 at Zoo Tampa.

Holiday Lights: Nov. 28–Dec. 29 at Largo Central Park.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m. on the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa.

Winter Wonderland: Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at R.E. Olds Park in Oldsmar.

Santa's Scientific Workshop: Dec. 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Museum of Science & Industry.

Pinellas Park Christmas Parade: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. along Park Blvd. 

