21 in House GOP vote against awarding congressional medals to Capitol Police at riot

Twenty-one House Republicans voted against a bill that will award the highest congressional honor to members of the Capitol Police who were on duty during the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot.

Measure H.R.3325 ultimately passed with a final vote of 406-21.

It proposed to award four Congressional Gold Medals to United States Capitol Police who defended the U.S. Capitol from a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

The number of Republicans that voted against the bill doubled since the first version of the bill was presented to the House floor, when 12 Republicans voted no.

Many Democratic lawmakers spoke out against the no votes by the 21 Republicans.

Rep. Rober C. Scott, D-Va., called the opposition by Republican lawmakers "a sad commentary on the

@HouseGOP."

"Just now we voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to heroic Capitol Police Officers who saved our lives on January 6th. 21 House republicans voted no. Disgraceful," said Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J.

Some Republicans have appeared to defend the rioters. During a House panel Tuesday covering the Pentagon’s response to the insurrection, Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on whether some of those who broke into the Capitol were innocent.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar repeated his arguments that a Trump supporter who was shot and killed while breaking into the House chamber, Ashli Babbitt, was "executed."

Seven people in total died during and after the rioting, including Babbitt. Three other Trump supporters died of medical emergencies and two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed. A third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will step up its investigations into the deadly riots. She said Tuesday that the House "can’t wait any longer" to conduct a comprehensive investigation after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create an independent commission.

"Whether we have a commission today, tomorrow or the next day over in the Senate, or not, the work of the committees will be very important in what we're seeking for the American people — the truth," Pelosi said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

