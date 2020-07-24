21-year-old dies following traffic crash in Lakeland

article

Polk County deputies said a Lakeland man passed away following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Responding deputies arrived at the crash scene, located near Ewell Road and Busy Bee Lane, after they received a report around 1:21 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Carson James Nance inside the damaged 2001 black Mazda pick-up truck. They said he died at the scene.

It appears he was traveling east on Ewell Road when his truck drifted off the road and into a drainage ditch, investigators said. The truck reentered the road, traveling northeast across the both lanes.

Deputies said the truck entered the north shoulder of the road, and rolled over at least once. Officials said Nance was not wearing a seatbelt.

