'211 Day' shines light on crisis help available across Tampa Bay

The Brief February 11 is recognized nationally as "211 Day," raising awareness about the free resource hotline. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says most calls are not major emergencies, but everyday needs. The center answered more than 111,000 calls in 2024 alone, according to the most recent data available.



February 11 marks "211 Day," a national effort held each year to spotlight a three-digit number that connects people to help in their community.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says the day takes its mission beyond simply raising awareness. It’s also about clearing up a common misconception.

In a new message published ahead of 211 Day, the organization said many people assume its services are only for major emergencies or severe situations. In reality, most calls to its Gateway Contact Center involve everyday challenges.

People call about rent. Mental health questions. Caring for family members. Transportation problems. Food assistance.

"Every call matters and every need is valid," staff wrote.

By the numbers:

According to the most recent available data, intervention specialists answered 111,809 calls in 2024 alone. Of those, 51,800 involved suicide or crisis situations. Another 60,009 were requests for information and referrals.

The center connects callers to more than 3,000 community resources across the region.

Leaders say 211 Day is also an invitation to local organizations. The Crisis Center maintains a large resource database and wants more community partners to join the network. This extends even to those that do not consider themselves "crisis" providers.

When organizations are listed in the database, specialists can connect callers to rent relief, counseling, transportation services and other forms of support.

MORE: Go behind the scenes of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

What you can do:

The hotline operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free and confidential.

Anyone in Hillsborough County can dial 211 for help. In an emergency, call 911. For the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.