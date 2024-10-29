Missouri man arrested in Hillsborough County sexual assault case more than 20 years old

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After more than 20 years, cold case investigators said they've arrested a Missouri man for a sexual assault that happened back in 2000.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Walter Leon Rutherford, 59, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery. He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman who accepted a ride from him on March 7, 2000, near Browder Road and Henderson Road in the Citrus Park area.

Detectives said they collected DNA evidence from the victim to try and catch the unknown suspect. However, officials with the sheriff's office said they "exhausted" all leads and deemed it a cold case.

The case was later reopened back in 2022 by HCSO's special victims section under the "Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA" grant. Investigators said they used advanced forensic genealogy to develop a family tree related to the suspect.

Mugshot of Walter Leon Rutherford Jr. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office).

HCSO detectives requested and received a sample of Rutherford's DNA from the Stone County Sheriff's Office in Missouri. After comparing Rutherford's DNA, it was a match to the DNA collected at the 2000 crime scene, according to authorities.

Deputies said Rutherford was arrested and is currently being held at the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County.

"This case is a powerful reminder that time does not diminish our commitment to justice," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our Special Victims Section, with the help of modern technology, has brought closure to a victim who has waited for more than 20 years for answers. We hope this brings comfort and peace to the victim as she continues to heal."

Cracking the case took coordination between HCSO's special victims section, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and Parabon Nanolabs.

