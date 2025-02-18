250 seniors return home 2 months after fire forced them out of St. Pete complex

The Brief About 250 seniors returned home to the Lutheran Apartments in St. Pete two months after they were displaced. An electrical fire caused damage in December, forcing the residents out. The seniors are now catching up on mail, cleaning, grocery shopping and other tasks.



Two months after being evacuated from their home, seniors at the Lutheran Apartments in St. Petersburg are back home.

The backstory:

An electrical fire damaged the building in December and left 250 seniors displaced. Since then, many shuffled from hotel to hotel.

Residents were evacuated from the building and could only take what they could carry out. They were told they could return in two weeks; it ended up taking nine.

Residents of Lutheran Apartments evacuated the building after a fire in December 2024.

One resident told FOX 13 he found unwrapped Christmas gifts he had been planning to package and send.

What's next:

After the seniors were finally able to return this past Friday, residents are catching up on stacks of mail, cleaning up and grocery shopping as they try to return to some sense of normalcy.

90-year-old Liz Klier was taken out of her room on the 12th floor on a stretcher and says at one point she was moved to a roach infested motel. Coming home never felt so sweet.

About 250 seniors are back home at the Lutheran Apartments in St. Pete two months after fire forced them out.

"Wonderful. Everything is wonderful. It's home," she said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

