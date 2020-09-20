2,521 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 9 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,521 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 683,754.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 13,296, an increase of 9 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 163 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Citrus County is reporting three new deaths.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 40,751

Pinellas: 21,498

Sarasota: 7,877

Manatee: 11,210

Sumter: 2,163

Polk: 19,126

Citrus: 2,623

Hernando: 3,023

Pasco: 8,865

Highlands: 2,078

DeSoto: 1,549

Hardee: 1,297

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 2,284 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 42,453 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,074,443 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday-- about 23.6% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 110th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for four weeks. It was at 4.64% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

