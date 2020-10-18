2,539 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 50 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,539 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 755,020.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 15,967, an increase of 50 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 201 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County reported five new deaths, Polk and Citrus each reported four, Hardee, Sarasota, Pinellas, and Pasco each reported two and Hernando and Manatee each reported one new death.

Of the 755,020 cases, 745,492 are Florida residents while 9,528 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 45,455

Pinellas: 24,099

Advertisement

Sarasota: 9,020

Manatee: 12,538

Sumter: 2,756

Polk: 21,780

Citrus: 3,040

Hernando: 3,451

Pasco: 10,216

Highlands: 2,442

DeSoto: 1,626

Hardee: 1,533

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 2,001 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 47,053 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,729,634 Florida residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 26.6% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 4.68% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map