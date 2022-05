article

Clearwater police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday night.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of LaSalle Street.

They said a 26-year-old man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he passed away.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests were made.

Advertisement

READ: Clearwater man killed after motorcycle collides with SUV at Pinellas Park intersection