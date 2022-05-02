One person dead after SUV, motorcycle collide at Pinellas Park intersection
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police say they are investigating a fatal crash along 49th Street.
The collision occurred between a motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV at the 126th Avenue North intersection. They said one person is dead.
For now, the southbound lanes are closed at Ulmerton Road.
No other information was immediately available. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
