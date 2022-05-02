Expand / Collapse search

One person dead after SUV, motorcycle collide at Pinellas Park intersection

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 9:16AM
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News
article

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police say they are investigating a fatal crash along 49th Street.

The collision occurred between a motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV at the 126th Avenue North intersection. They said one person is dead.

For now, the southbound lanes are closed at Ulmerton Road. 

No other information was immediately available. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.