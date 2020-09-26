2,795 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 107 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,795 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 698,682.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 14,022, an increase of 107 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 168 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Highlands County reported four new deaths, Hillsborough and Polk each reported three, Citrus and Pinellas each reported two, while Hernando and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 698,682 cases, 690,387 are Florida residents while 8,295 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 41,722

Pinellas: 21,964

Sarasota: 8,107

Manatee: 11,436

Sumter: 2,217

Polk: 19,765

Citrus: 2,737

Hernando: 3,120

Pasco: 9,162

Highlands: 2,148

DeSoto: 1,561

Hardee: 1,354

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 2,108 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 43,469 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,242,163 residents have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 24.4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Today's new case number represents the 116th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over 40 days. It was at 4.15% on Friday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

