TPD trying to identify person found dead on shore
TAMPA, Fla. - A person was found dead in the waters of Old Tampa Bay, south of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, on Nov. 11, according to the Tampa Police Department.
TPD says the person was a Black teenager but was not able to find any additional information on him.
This is an ongoing story, as TPD operates an ongoing investigation of the death, and further updates will be provided when they become available.
