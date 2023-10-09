2nd motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Courtney Campbell Causeway crash: Police

article

A Valrico man has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that claimed the life of another motorcyclist Sunday afternoon.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, two motorcyclists were speeding eastbound on the bridge around 3 p.m. when one motorcyclist slammed into the rear of an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, which was in the median lane and traveling at the speed limit.

Police say the impact sent the Hyundai into the curb lane, where it collided with the other motorcyclist.

One of the motorcyclists, a 51-year-old man from Tampa, died at the scene.

The second motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Valrico, died after being taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa by medical helicopter.

Police say the woman who was driving the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the causeway were closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.