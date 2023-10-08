One dead, one critically injured in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say

article

The Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Courtney Campbell Causeway following a deadly crash, according to authorities.

Police say two motorcycles and one car were involved.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to authorities, the Eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.