3-alarm fire destroys several storage units, forces nearby residents to evacuate in Clearwater

Nearly a dozen homes were evacuated while Clearwater Fire Rescue crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a storage unit in the 1400 block of US 19/ N Myrtle Avenue Monday evening.

Clearwater FR said eight storage units were totally destroyed in the fire, which was contained to the back portion of the horseshoe-shaped facility.

The Clearwater Police Department said the nearby roadways were closed and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries had been reported.