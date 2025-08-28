3 arrested after large amounts of drugs, cash found at Tampa home: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Three people face serious charges after Tampa police say they found thousands of grams of drugs, along with cash, skimming devices and multiple guns, while executing a search warrant.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of E. Poinsettia Ave. on Tuesday night and found the following items:
- Thousands of grams of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription pills
- Thousands of dollars in cash
- Four firearms
- Electronic devices used for fraudulent activity, including skimmers
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Police arrested three suspects on a list of charges:
Tanya Ruiz, 26
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Eric Hallas, 31
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Dimitrii Roberts, 31
- Armed trafficking in fentanyl
- Maintaining a public nuisance structure for drug activity
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Armed possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
What they're saying:
"Narcotics like fentanyl and methamphetamine are destroying lives, and the presence of firearms only makes these crimes more dangerous," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We will not allow our residents or visitors to be put at risk by this kind of activity. I am extremely proud of the men and women whose hard work led to the seizure of these drugs and weapons, and who made sure those responsible are now behind bars."
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.