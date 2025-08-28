3 arrested after large amounts of drugs, cash found at Tampa home: Police

The Brief Tampa police say a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs, guns, cash and skimming devices at a home. Three suspects face a list of charges.



Three people face serious charges after Tampa police say they found thousands of grams of drugs, along with cash, skimming devices and multiple guns, while executing a search warrant.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of E. Poinsettia Ave. on Tuesday night and found the following items:

Thousands of grams of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription pills

Thousands of dollars in cash

Four firearms

Electronic devices used for fraudulent activity, including skimmers

Police arrested three suspects on a list of charges:

Tanya Ruiz, 26

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Eric Hallas, 31

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dimitrii Roberts, 31

Armed trafficking in fentanyl

Maintaining a public nuisance structure for drug activity

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Armed possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

What they're saying:

"Narcotics like fentanyl and methamphetamine are destroying lives, and the presence of firearms only makes these crimes more dangerous," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We will not allow our residents or visitors to be put at risk by this kind of activity. I am extremely proud of the men and women whose hard work led to the seizure of these drugs and weapons, and who made sure those responsible are now behind bars."