2 kids removed from feces covered Inverness home, 3 arrested for animal cruelty: CCSO

Three people were arrested and charged, and two children were removed from a home after an animal cruelty investigation in Inverness, according to deputies.

Officials say all three individuals charged were residents of a home on East Watson Street.

When Citrus County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officers went to the home, they noticed a strong odor of animal feces and ammonia outside. Officials also say 23-year-old Chelsea St. Hilaire told officers that there were three dogs living on the enclosed patio and an additional three living inside.

According to officers, multiple piles of garbage bags mixed with animal feces and urine were found inside the bathroom. Authorities say there were also multiple soiled diapers and empty liquor bottles scattered throughout the bedroom.

Officers found stacks of dirty dishes and two buckets with mold growing inside one of them in the kitchen.

According to investigators, the floor was spongy and caked with feces all over the home. Officers say there were also multiple holes in the ceiling.

There were two kids living in the home and one was crawling on the ground when officers were there. Multiple cats were found roaming inside the house but were able to come and go through windows, according to deputies.

ACO says another dog that was not initially disclosed was also found inside.

According to officers, there was little food and zero sources of water for any of the animals. Deputies say most of the dogs also had missing patches of fur due to fleas.

"The condition of this home was so disgusting that deputies and ACOs could not take a single step without their boot touching feces, urine, or both," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a news release. "No child or animal should ever have to experience living conditions such as this. I am thankful for the partnership between our team and the Citrus County Animal Shelter for saving these innocent young children and animals who cannot speak for themselves."

The two children were immediately removed from the home, and the sheriff's office says further charges are pending regarding the children.

A total of seven dogs were removed from the house, as well as the cats roaming near the residence, according to officers. CCSO says all the animals were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter to be cared for by the county veterinarian.

Chelsea St. Hilaire, 23-year-old Robert Brooks and 67-year-old Tina Maddox were each charges with seven counts of animal cruelty.