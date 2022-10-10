3-D prints let blind child see photos, his way

Destiny Fiaschetti treasures the photos of her six-year-old son Luca June, who also goes by Junie.

"Pictures have always been really important to me. I take a lot of pictures. He loves it. Loves getting his picture taken and he's always telling me to take pictures of him doing stuff," said Fiaschetti

But her son, who she adopted when he was a baby, can't see the pictures the way she can. He is blind.

"We always talk about it's not that he can't see. He sees with his hands and I see with my eyes and that's it.That's just you know our little difference," said Fiaschetti.

She wanted to find something tactile that he could explore. She found out about a business in Illinois that creates 3-D prints. She caught the moment when Junie explored those pictures.

"I definitely cried. It was really beautiful because he was feeling around. First he wasn't really sure. He was asking what each thing was," said Fiaschetti.

Joseph Cantrell of Joe's 3-D prints created those images. He was touched when he saw the video.

"Getting to see the video of Destiny's son, Luca, it was just absolutely amazing. It almost brought me to tears getting to watch him explore with his fingers and kind of see it for the first time. I'm taking like a 4x6 photo that she provided and making it into a 3-D image. It makes parts of the image thicker and thinner so that he's able to feel it with his fingers," said Cantrell.

"He has loved it. He loves going over the pictures. He will just sit there on repeat going through them and feeling them," said Fiaschetti

And she's ordered more 3-D photos for her son.

"I think this has finally sealed in this missing piece of what pictures mean and why mommy takes so many pictures and he started requesting more pictures he wants printed 3-D," said Fiaschetti.

For more information about Joe's 3-D Prints, visit https://www.facebook.com/joes3dprinting/