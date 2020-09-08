3 dead, 1 hospitalized after driver ran red light at Westchase intersection

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a crash that led to the deaths of the three people.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday at Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road. Deputies said a 2020 silver Chevy Malibu was heading north on Sheldon Road when the driver ran a red light and was struck by a 2017 white Nissan Altima that was traveling east on West Linebaugh Avenue.

The impact from the crash caused the Malibu to lose control and crash into a pole. All three occupants were ejected and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies have shut down the northbound lanes of Sheldon Road. The westbound lanes of Linebaugh are closed at the intersection.

Advertisement

The identities of the three people have not been released.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of these three victims who lost their lives in this terrible accident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I urge all drivers to use caution on the roadways and obey traffic laws to avoid these tragic losses."