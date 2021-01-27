3 dead after speeding car hits Hudson guardrail

article

Three people died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Pasco County late Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. along Denton Avenue in Hudson. Troopers say a sedan was speeding westbound near Matis Road when the driver lost control for some reason.

The car swerved onto the shoulder and hit the guardrail, then flipped and rolled several times before catching fire.

Both passengers – identified only as a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female – were thrown from the car as it rolled; both died at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old from Hudson, also died after being trapped in the burning car.

Conditions in the area overnight included heavy fog but troopers did not say if that could have been a factor.

