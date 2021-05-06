3 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Idaho middle school

Multiple injuries were reported and a male student was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday at a middle school in Idaho, authorities said.

The situation was reported at Rigby Middle School in a small city located just outside of Idaho Falls. Two students and a custodian were hurt, according to the Associated Press.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

Students at the school were evacuated to a nearby high school, local reports said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.