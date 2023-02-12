3 killed in Highlands County motorcycle crash, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a triple fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday.

Troopers say a 31-year-old Avon Park man was riding a motorcycle south on US-27, just north of Tanglewood Drive, at a high rate of speed shortly after 6:30 p.m.

At the same time, an 81-year-old Sebring man was traveling north on US-27 in the left turn lane approaching Tanglewood Drive.

When the 81-year-old tried to turn left onto Tanglewood Drive, the front of the Avon Park man’s motorcycle collided with the Sebring man’s SUV.

Both the Avon Park man and the Sebring man died at the scene.

The Avon Park man’s passenger, a 79-year-old woman, was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and later died.

