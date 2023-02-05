1 dead, 1 critically injured in 'unrelated' Highlands County shootings

article

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings that claimed the life of one man and critically injured another man.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the BP station at the intersection of US 27 and SR 70 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Manuel Benitez Reyes Guzman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was airlifted to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say a verbal altercation took place shortly before the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a home on Josephine Avenue in the Highway Park area of Lake Placid and found 57-year-old Arthur Scurry Jr. dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the shootings are not related.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (**TIPS on a cell phone) or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500.

