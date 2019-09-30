3 of 4 men who escaped Ohio jail captured in North Carolina, report says
FOX NEWS - Authorities in North Carolina said early Monday that three of the four men who broke out of an Ohio jail were nabbed at a Red Roof Inn inside a shopping center.
The NBC 4 report did not name the three who were nabbed, but they were reportedly taken into custody peacefully at around 2 a.m. ET.
The manhunt was underway for the four who escaped from an Ohio jail Sunday morning after overpowering two female guards with a homemade knife, officials said.
The escapees were identified as Brynn Martin, 40; Christopher Clemente, 24; Troy McDaniel Jr., 30; and Lawrence Lee III, 29.
Online records show Lee was being held on a charge of identity fraud; Clemente on a charge of aiding and abetting another in committing a crime; and Martin on charges of failure to appear and escape. It's unclear what charge McDaniel was being held on.
Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.