3 of 4 men who escaped Ohio jail captured in North Carolina, report says

Authorities in North Carolina said early Monday that three of the four men who broke out of an Ohio jail were nabbed at a Red Roof Inn inside a shopping center.

The NBC 4 report did not name the three who were nabbed, but they were reportedly taken into custody peacefully at around 2 a.m. ET.

The manhunt was underway for the four who escaped from an Ohio jail Sunday morning after overpowering two female guards with a homemade knife, officials said.

The escapees were identified as Brynn Martin, 40; Christopher Clemente, 24; Troy McDaniel Jr., 30; and Lawrence Lee III, 29.

Online records show Lee was being held on a charge of identity fraud; Clemente on a charge of aiding and abetting another in committing a crime; and Martin on charges of failure to appear and escape. It's unclear what charge McDaniel was being held on.

