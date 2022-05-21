USCG: 3 rescued from buoy after boat takes on water near Egmont Key

article

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people found clinging to a buoy on Saturday near Egmont Key.

According to the Coast Guard, the three people were on a 24-foot boat when it began taking on water.

A Coast Guard crew from St. Petersburg found the trio on top of a buoy and brought them to safety.

The boat’s owner is coordinating with commercial salvage to remove the vessel from the water.

The Coast Guard advises boaters to wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

