Glacier National Park visitors from Florida fall into creek while trying to take a photo

A trio of tourists from Florida are recovering after falling into Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park on Sunday.

The backstory:

According to the park, shortly after 7 p.m., a group of four visitors from Florida gathered to take a photo on the rocks above Avalanche Gorge, when one person slipped and fell into the water.

Park staff say a second and third person also fell in while they were trying to help.

Two people were swept through the gorge, and one grabbed hold of tree branches in the gorge, waiting for help.

According to the park, bystanders found the two individuals who had been swept through the gorge and began performing CPR.

As a result, park rangers said they arrived both individuals were responsive.

Park staff said the first ranger on scene learned of an individual that was trapped in the gorge. The ranger rappelled to the individual and secured them while the technical rescue team was assembled and retrieved both the individual and the ranger.

All patients were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Glacier National Park stated, "The park would like to thank the park visitors for their heroic efforts that saved two lives, Three Rivers Ambulance, ALERT and the Whitefish Fire Department. The park reminds visitors that drowning is the number one cause of death in Glacier National Park. Visitors are reminded to watch their surroundings near water. Swift, cold glacial streams and rivers, slick rocks or slippery logs all present dangers. Never walk, play, or climb on slippery rocks and logs, especially around waterfalls."