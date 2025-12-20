Hawaiian Asian fusion restaurant brings island flavors with a twist

The Brief Domoishi pairs flavors Hawaiian foods with Asian influences in their kitchen in South Tampa. Diners can select from Poke bowls, Ramen dishes or creative appetizers inspired by Korean or Japanese foods. Customers can wash down their meal with any one of many selections of teas created by their specialists.



Whether you're into eating healthy or eating island foods, Domoishi in South Tampa has something to tempt your taste buds.

What they're saying:

"Domoishi is a fast-casual Hawaiian Asian Fusion Restaurant where we're combining island flavors with Asian-inspired comfort dishes.

For those familiar with Hawaiian foods, they have a different take on preparing spam.

They grill the spam first and then combine it with a layer of rice and terriaki sauce and wrap it in seaweed.

"It's a combination of Japanese and island influence," said Chen, "It's a mix of sweet and tasty."

Their Poke Bowl is a combination of fresh ingredients that begins with the customer selecting their base of rice or salad and then ordering a protein.

Chen said, "We put fresh marinated fish on top. Traditional fish is tuna or salmon."

They do have cooked shrimp, chicken or tofu to choose from for those who don't want raw fish.

The bowl is assembled with fresh vegetable toppings and paired with a sauce to either spice it up or blend the flavors together.

"Everything is made fresh and served with Aloha," Chen said, "Every guest is welcomed with a smile."

What's next:

You can visit Domoishi in person at their location at 3307 South Dale Mabry Highway south of Bay to Bay Boulevard. Their hours are 11am until 9pm Monday through Sunday. You can find their menu and more information about them here.