3-year-old falls 4 stories from open apartment window, Tampa police investigating

article

A toddler fell from an open fourth-story bedroom window on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers say they arrived at Mosaic Westshore Apartments around 4:40 p.m.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to TPD.

READ: Man survives vicious dog attack with 130 bites and counting: 'I'm grateful to have my life'

Officers say the 3-year-old girl was still in critical condition as of Monday morning. The incident appears to be accidental and there are no criminal charges pending at this time, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

TPD says their thoughts remain with the child and their family in the hopes of a full recovery. According to police, the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.