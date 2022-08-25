3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun found in unlocked case

article

A 3-year-old Florida boy is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in an unlocked case.

Gainesville police responded to the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday. They say the boy found the firearm in an unlocked gun case/tool box in the home.

"The victim was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him," officials said. "Two other juveniles witnessed the incident."

The child was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Victim advocates also responded to the scene to assist relatives with support and resources. Detectives are actively investigating.