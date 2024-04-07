3-year-old hospitalized, grandparents killed in crash while headed home from Busch Gardens

article

Three adults were killed and one child was injured after a three-vehicle crash in unincorporated Lake Wales on Saturday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. According to deputies, 22-year-old Hannah Wieser of Winter Haven was driving a 2015 Ford Flex westbound on State Road 60 East, east of CR 630.

The sheriff's office says Wieser was behind a blue Kia van that was being driven by visitors from England. According to deputies, the 22-year-old went into the eastbound lane to pass the Kia.

As she was attempting to pass the Kia, authorities say she hit a Ford F-150 truck head on.

READ: Homeless man struck, killed in Winter Haven crash: PCSO

According to PCSO, 54-year-old Luis Rodriguez and 52-year-old Jomar Maldonado of Port St. Lucie were inside the truck along with their 3-year-old grandson Jaydyn.

Wieser and the Port St. Lucie couple died after the crash, according to officials. The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Port St. Lucie family were returning home from Busch Gardens, according to authorities.

Deputies say the Kia hit Wieser’s car after the crash but only had minor damage. The family from England were at River Ranch and heading back to their rental in Haines City.

All of the drivers and passengers involved were wearing seatbelts and the 3-year-old was strapped into his car seat in the backseat of the truck, according to PCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter