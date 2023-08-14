30 acres burned in Egmont Key brush fire, officials say

article

Multiple fire agencies along with helicopters from the sheriff’s office spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting a brush fire on Egmont Key.

The fire burned 30 acres on the north end of the island, according to Jim Millican, division chief and fire marshal for the Lealman Fire District.

Hillsborough County air units used Bambi buckets to help extinguish the fire, according to officials.

Six people had to be evacuated off Egmont Key, but no one was hurt, and no buildings were burned.

It is unclear what started the fire but Florida Fish and Wildlife said they would monitor the area to stay on top of any hotspots. Officials say the wind and very dry area may have been responsible.

Officials say about 20 united from Hillsborough County, TPD, St. Pete and Tierra Verde fought the fire.