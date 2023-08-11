Grenade removed from Hernando County home after nearby residents were evacuated: Deputies

article

Some residents in a Hernando County neighborhood were evacuated Friday afternoon after deputies said a grenade was found at a home.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the situation has since been resolved after it was removed from a home on Azalea Circle by the bomb squad. Residents were told they could return to their homes.

Deputies said they responded to the home in Hernando County after a resident found what was believed to be a live "military ordnance," which was determined to be a grenade in the backyard.

Residents near the home were evacuated while deputies worked at the scene.

Drivers were also being asked to avoid the area while the item that was found was addressed by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad.