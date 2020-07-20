$30,000 reward offered for information in murder of 3 fishing buddies in Frostproof

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with several agencies to offer a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who killed three men fishing in Frostproof Friday evening.

Sheriff Grady Judd announced the reward Monday.

The victims -- Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins, 27 -- were beaten and shot on Lake Street, which Judd described as a "clay road to nowhere."

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Judd said Tillman was the first to arrive and was the first one killed.

Rollins and Springfield arrived together a short time later and were shot.

Judd said Rollins was able to call his father and said, "help." His father went straight to Lake Street and found his son barely alive, and his two friends dead. PCSO said Rollins was able to say a few things to his father, but details about their conversation were not being released.

According to PCSO, Rollins' dad left his home so fast, he forgot his cell phone. He drove to the nearest gas station to call 911. When first responders arrived, all three men were dead.

According to the families, the three men have been best friends for years. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Calling CrimeStoppers first will allow tipsters to remain anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.