3,615 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 155 new deaths
The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,615 Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,830,988.
The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 28,934 an increase of 155 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 500 non-Floridians have died in the state.
Locally, Hillsborough and Highlands counties are each reporting five new deaths, Desoto county reports two new deaths, Sumter County reports four new deaths, and Citrus, Pinellas, and Polk each report one new death.
Of the 1,830,988 cases, 1,797,728 are Florida residents while 33,260 are non-Florida residents in the state.
Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:
- Hillsborough: 106,661
- Pinellas: 63,326
- Sarasota: 26,011
- Manatee: 30,384
- Sumter: 7,608
- Polk: 54,573
- Citrus: 9,347
- Hernando: 10,703
- Pasco: 31,744
- Highlands: 6,942
- DeSoto: 3,563
- Hardee: 2,720
- The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 4,676, with the state reporting a total of 76,219 hospitalized for treatment at some point.
- Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Monday, 10,401 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 21,157 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,103,298 have completed both rounds.
- The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021. It was at 6.97% on Saturday, the most recent date available.
- After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.
- Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.
- The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.
- The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
