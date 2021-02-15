3,615 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 155 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,615 Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,830,988.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 28,934 an increase of 155 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 500 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough and Highlands counties are each reporting five new deaths, Desoto county reports two new deaths, Sumter County reports four new deaths, and Citrus, Pinellas, and Polk each report one new death.

Of the 1,830,988 cases, 1,797,728 are Florida residents while 33,260 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers: