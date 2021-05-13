38-year-old Largo man wins $1 million from scratch-off lotto ticket

A 38-year-old Largo man is the second Bay Area resident to win $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket in just the past week.

The Florida Lottery said Matthew Anderson purchased a $30 ticket for "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" game from the Circle K, located at 12001 Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Anderson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

His win comes on the heels of another Bay Area resident's recent jackpot.

Last week, 64-year-old Michael Landcaster of Seffner also claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket. It was his second big lotto win in two years.