4 arrested, 1 wanted in Polk County child porn investigation

Polk County detectives say four local men are behind bars for possessing child porn, and they obtained an arrest warrant for another suspect living in China with his wife and children.

Detectives said their investigation began after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children that the five men were transmitting or downloading child porn imagery. Search warrants were served at five of their homes and detectives seized their digital devices.

Investigators said the images did not depict Polk County children but they are still trying to identify them.

The suspects have been identified as –

29-year-old Kevin Hairston of Lakeland: Detectives said they found 10 images and videos of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. They said the suspect told them he has been actively searching for child pornography for the past two years.

19-year-old Felipe Ortiz of Bartow: Detectives said they found images of children as young as 10 years of age being sexually battered.

21-year-old Deamontavese Sanders of Lakeland: Detectives said they found two images and videos of children as young as 7 years of age being sexually battered. He also told them he shared child porn imagery on the app, Kik, according to the sheriff's office.

18-year-old Juan Valdez of Haines City: Detectives said they found 200 images and videos of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. Valdez is a senior at Ridge Community High School and, accordin g to detectives, told them he has been viewing child porn since he was a freshman.

39-year-old Jianchai Chen of Winter Haven: Detectives said he lives part-time in China with family and have since obtained a warrant for his arrest. They said they found 132 images and videos of children as young as 5 years old being sexually battered. When he is in the U.S., detectives said he works at Lucky Wok restaurant in Lake Wales.

"We are thankful for our partnership with NCMEC. By combining our resources, we are able to take criminals who prey on our children off the street," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please, if you see something while you are online or on mobile apps, say something. Contact your local law enforcement agency or go to NCMEC’s CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/ to report suspicious online activity."