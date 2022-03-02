Publix to remove Russian vodka from shelves

Publix, a widely-known supermarket chain in the Bay Area and throughout the southeast, is removing Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves.

On Wednesday, Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement to FOX 13, "Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves."

Publix did not say when the alcohol will be taken away from the store shelves.