Publix to remove Russian vodka from shelves

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

As Russian troops look to topple Ukraine's major cities, Ukrainians living in Tampa Bay are desperate for the fighting to stop. Most of them have loved ones there. They held a vigil in St. Petersburg for all those in harm's way.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix, a widely-known supermarket chain in the Bay Area and throughout the southeast, is removing Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves

On Wednesday, Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement to FOX 13, "Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves."

Publix did not say when the alcohol will be taken away from the store shelves. 