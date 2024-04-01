4 injured in St. Pete shooting after shots fired over argument in large gathering: Police

Four people were injured after shots were fired at a large group gathering in St. Pete late Sunday night, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in a large group of people gathered on 49 St. S. at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Three men in their twenties and a 17-year-old woman were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPPD.

At this time, police said it appears a group of men got into a verbal argument and exchanged gunfire. Three of the victims were treated and released overnight, and one is still in the hospital with a foot injury.

SPPD said the suspects are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to call them at 727-893-7780.