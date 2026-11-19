The Brief Four suspects face murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 Orlando cold case death of Jim Johnson Jr. Detectives used new DNA technology and cellphone records to connect the suspects to the crimes Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrests Thursday after the state’s cold case initiative cracked the nearly 13-year-old investigation.



Four men are facing murder and kidnapping charges nearly 13 years after Jim Johnson Jr. was abducted outside an Orlando barbershop and found dead in the Daytona area.

Orlando cold case arrests

What we know:

According to Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier, four individuals encountered and took Johnson when he left Goolies Barbershop on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Dec. 6, 2013, according to police and the attorney general's office. Uthmeier said evidence suggests Johnson gave the suspects an address to a family home, where the group went to try to steal valuables.

Inside that home, the suspects encountered a friend of Johnson’s, held him at gunpoint and shot him, according to Uthmeier. The attorney general added that the friend escaped, received treatment and told investigators what happened, while the four men stole a vehicle and other items before running from the scene.

Five days later, on Dec. 11, 2013, Johnson’s body was found in a wooded area in the Daytona area. The investigation went cold for about a decade before the state’s cold case initiative brought together detectives and law enforcement agencies to crack the case.

Jim Johnson Jr. was kidnapped and killed in 2013. Image is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.

Suspects and criminal charges

By the numbers:

4 suspects arrested: Carlton Williams, Derrick Dean, Sean Davis and Nathaniel Webster.

3 suspects taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department and a SWAT team, while 1 turned himself in.

13 years detectives spent pursuing leads and reviewing evidence in the case.

All four suspects are charged with first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and racketeering-related offenses.

Several of the suspects have also been tied to other "very heinous" crimes, and the state will prosecute them to the fullest, Uthmeier said.

Daytona Beach DNA investigation

The backstory:

Detectives believed from the beginning that multiple people were involved in the crime, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith. Investigators used new techniques and DNA technology to examine cellphone usage and see who was communicating with each other, Uthmeier said.

Some of those cellphone records connected the suspects as someone moved toward the Daytona area where Johnson's body was found, according to Uthmeier. Through a comprehensive review of the original investigation and additional evidence analysis, detectives established a timeline connecting the suspects before, during and after the kidnapping, Smith said.

Orlando police chief response

What they're saying:

State and local officials emphasized that time did not stop investigators from pursuing the suspects.

"They thought they could get away with it. Over 13 years, as a case went cold, they got comfortable. They thought they could get away with it. Here in Florida, there is no expiration when it comes to justice. We will always keep searching, keep working, keeping fighting and gathering evidence to hold violent offenders accountable," Uthmeier said.

Smith noted that the crime was carefully planned rather than random.

"For nearly 13 years, detectives continued to work on this case, pursuing leads and searching for answers. Through a comprehensive review of the original investigation and additional analysis of evidence, detectives were able to establish a timeline of the crimes connecting the suspects involved before, during and after the kidnapping. This was not a random or spontaneous crime. It was a coordinated operation in which those suspects worked together to kidnap Johnson and rob him of his money and property," Smith said.

Unanswered cold case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed which specific suspect turned himself in to authorities or what exact items were stolen from the family home. Investigators also have not released details regarding the specific "very heinous" crimes tied to several of the suspects.