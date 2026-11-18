The Brief Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced four additional Gadsden County arrests in a $1.7 million state property damage claims fraud scheme. Former Florida Department of Financial Services employee Briana McCarthy allegedly processed over 220 suspicious claims for family members and acquaintances. Authorities have arrested 37 people in the ongoing state investigation so far, including 17 state employees.



Four additional people are now facing charges after state investigators say they uncovered a $1.7 million scheme involving fraudulent property damage claims filed through the Florida Division of Risk Management.

Florida fraud arrests

What we know:

On Tuesday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced the four newest arrests in the unraveling state fraud case. Investigators arrested Damien Chapman, Nikia Pender, Devecchio Sailor and Veronica Chapman in Gadsden County on Nov. 17, according to the announcement.

Damien Chapman, Pender and Sailor are state employees. All four face charges of grand theft and cashing an item with intent to defraud.

Florida Risk Management scheme

The backstory:

The investigation centers on Briana McCarthy, a former employee of the Florida Department of Financial Services. Authorities say McCarthy led the operation by processing over 220 suspicious property damage claims through the Florida Division of Risk Management for numerous family members and acquaintances, resulting in $1.7 million in fraudulent payouts.

The Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division arrested McCarthy and five others on Feb. 9. McCarthy faces charges of grand theft, aggravated white-collar crime, money laundering, scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, communications fraud, official misconduct and forgery.

Also arrested in February were former Department of Business and Professional Regulation employees Brianna Hannan and Carlotta Hawkins, along with Kearia Walker, Whitney Branch and Kavon Reese. Hannan, Walker and Reese face grand theft charges, while Hawkins and Branch face charges of grand theft and cash deposit bank item with intent to defraud.

Shelton Allen, Latasha Belford, and Ni’jah Johnson were arrested later in February and charged with grand theft, cashing or depositing item with intent to defraud, while Cervantes Galloway was charged with grand theft.

Additional arrests

Timeline:

The investigation expanded later in the year, with Ingoglia announcing seven additional arrests on Sept. 28, bringing the total at that time to 32 arrests, including 14 former state employees. Six of those individuals were arrested and booked into the Leon County Jail on Aug. 19:

Tyler Frison: Charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and cashing an item with intent to defraud, facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

D’Andrea Campbell-Frison: Charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Deidra Campbell: Charged with grand theft and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Khadijah Campbell: Charged with grand theft and cashing an item with intent to defraud, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mona Wood: Charged with grand theft and cashing an item with intent to defraud, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Jennifer Young: Charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and cashing an item with intent to defraud, facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

A seventh suspect, Jacoby Wood, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21. He is charged with grand theft, cashing an item with intent to defraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, facing a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Florida CFO fraud investigation

By the numbers:

State officials noted that all state agencies are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

$1.7 million: The total amount allegedly stolen from Florida taxpayers through fraudulent property damage payouts.

220+: The number of suspicious property damage claims allegedly processed by McCarthy.

37: Total arrests have been made in the case so far, including 17 state employees.

Pursuing investigative leads

What they're saying:

Ingoglia emphasized that investigators are continuing to pursue every lead to hold all participants accountable.

"As we continue to close in on those involved in this fraudulent scheme, we are holding fraudsters accountable for their crimes," Ingoglia said. "We will pursue every investigative lead to uncovering every person involved in stealing from the taxpayers. I applaud the work of my investigators as they have worked tirelessly to dismantle McCarthy’s scheme to ensure that she and every single one of her associates are brought to justice."

Following the earlier arrests, Ingoglia warned others who might be connected to the payouts. "Let me be crystal clear: If you steal from Florida taxpayers, you will go to jail," he said in February. "Our Criminal Investigations Division investigators are working hard to put bad actors behind bars and hold fraudsters accountable. As CFO, I will not allow waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars to be left unchecked, and I will pursue any criminal attempting to steal from the taxpayers to the fullest extent of the law."

Ongoing Florida fraud probe

What we don't know:

While investigators previously encouraged anyone involved to voluntarily come forward, officials have not said how many additional suspects they expect to arrest. Authorities also have not released specific details regarding the exact nature of the property damage claims, or which state agencies employ the newest suspects.